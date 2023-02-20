Frequent Flyer Deepika Padukone Gives Us Another Steal-Worthy Airport Look

Deepika Padukone was pictured at Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone always manages to win our hearts with her airport looks. Speaking of which, Deepika was pictured at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday. The actress looked absolutely stunning in an olive green co-ord set paired with an orange trench coat and sneakers. She added sunglasses and left her hair loose. On seeing the paparazzi, the Pathaan actress flashed her million-dollar smile and happily posed for them beside her car before leaving. Check out her pictures below:

A few days ago, the actress created a heavy buzz on the Internet after she was spotted travelling in an economy class flight. In a viral video, the actress looks cool in an orange t-shirt paired with a matching cap and black sunglasses. The passengers can be seen amazed at seeing the actress.

A fan page shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Fan captures Deepika Padukone Traveling In Economy Class Do you think more stars should travel Economy?"

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of her recently released film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie has so far earned Rs 511.42 in India, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Twitter, he posted, "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: Rs 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Take a look below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 12. Also, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.