Project K: An Update On Prabhas, Deepika Padukone And Amitabh Bachchan's Film. Bonus - New Poster

This is not a drill. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's next film Project K now has a release date. The film is slated to release in theaters on January 12, 2024. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the stars shared a brand new poster of the film along with the the announcement of the film's release date. Sharing the poster, which has silhouette shots, Deepika Padukone wrote in her caption: "12.1.2024 Project K. Happy Mahashivratri." See the post shared by Deepika Padukone here:

On Deepika Padukone's birthday last month, the makers shared a glimpse of her look from the film on social media. "Here's wishing our Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday. #ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone," read the caption on the post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the smash hit Pathaan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actress recently made a cameo appearance in the song Current Laga Re, alongside husband Ranveer Singh in his film Cirkus. She will also be Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the filmmaker announced recently.