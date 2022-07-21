Prabhas Leaves Project K Set In Lamborghini, Internet Says 'Drive Slowly'

Prabhas was last seen in 'Radhe Shyam'.

Highlights Prabhas will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone

Prabhas already owns Phantom, X2 and Range Rover

Actor Prabhas, who is shooting for Nag Ashwin's Project K, was seen leaving the set in Hyderabad in his Lamborghini. A clip of the actor zooming from the set in his high-end car surfaced online after which his fans started posting comments. The short clip was shared by a number of fan pages on Wednesday night.

One of the Twitter users asked Prabhas to drive slow claiming that the producers have "invested Rs 2000 crore" on him. But some users countered him saying a sports car like the Lamborghini is "meant to be driven like that".

Prabhas bought the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster S last year in Arancio Argos shade. The open-top supercar produces 730 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque from its V12 motor.

The 42-year-old actor already owns the Phantom, X2 and Range Rover.

Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It is scheduled to release next year.

When the first shoot of the film was completed, Prabhas had expressed on his Instagram handle that it was a dream come true moment to work with Amitabh Bachchan. He had written, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was released in March this year.