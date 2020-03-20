'Free To Go Home,' Singer Anup Jalota Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Anup Jalota in a still from the video. (courtesy anupjalota)

Singer Anup Jalota, who was in quarantine ever since he flew back from London, tested negative for coronavirus. On Friday, the singer, 66, shared a video on his social media handles, in which he revealed that according his reports, he "doesn't have any symptoms of coronavirus" and that he "can go home." Mr Jalota was temporarily staying in a Mumbai hotel during quarantine. In his video, the singer asked his fans to take proper precautionary measures and wrote: "The doctors have come and gave me reports now and said that I don't have any symptoms of coronavirus and that I can go home. I was never against conducting the test and I urge everyone to come forward and do the test if need be. If any of you have any difficulty inform the doctors as this affects others also. Why to put others in danger?" He added, "I am very happy I underwent the test and kept myself under observation and came out clean. I urge everyone to cooperate just like me."

Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, Anup Jalota wrote: "Free to go home now as my test for coronavirus is negative." Here's the video shared by him:

Anup Jalota, who was in Europe for a concert earlier this month, shared a selfie, in which he could be seen wearing a mask. He also shared a video recently. "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india," he tweeted.

I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19indiapic.twitter.com/y12ZssVyFP — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) March 17, 2020

COVID -19 or coronavirus , as it is popularly called, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The novel virus originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. So far, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim have tested positive for COVID -19. Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce that they had tested positive for the virus."