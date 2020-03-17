Singer Anup Jalota Is Quarantined In Mumbai Hotel After Flying Home From London

Anup Jalota shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anupjalota)

Singer Anup Jalota is in Coronavirus quarantine after flying London-Mumbai and has praised the medical care and arrangements by civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC in a tweet posted on Tuesday. Mr Jalota, 66, was in Europe for a concert and has been quarantined in a hotel in Andheri after returning to Mumbai. He also urged travellers to cooperate with authorities in order to help contain the pandemic. In his tweet, Anup Jalota wrote, "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india." Anup Jalota accompanied his tweet with a selfie in which he wears a mask.

I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19indiapic.twitter.com/y12ZssVyFP — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) March 17, 2020

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray responded:

Thank you sir. We're taking maximum precautions to ensure everyone who lands in Maharashtra is safe and well taken care of, as well as we secure every citizen https://t.co/3jXpd28Lli — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 17, 2020

Anup Jalota's spokesperson said the singer is in isolation for two days, reports news agency PTI. "Anup ji hasn''t gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany," his spokesperson said in a statement.

Actor Dilip Kumar, 97, also revealed in a tweet posted on Tuesday that he had self-quarantined himself as a precautionary measure. He had briefly visited a Mumbai hospital some days ago after complaining of a backache. In his tweet, Dilip Kumar wrote, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection." See his post here"

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak originated in China and has spread across the world, leading to countries like Italy, Spain and France locking down. In India, 126 have so far tested positive for the virus with three deaths; stringent precautionary measures have been taken, like visa suspensions and closing of schools and public spaces.