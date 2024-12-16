Anup Jalota Remembers Zakir Hussain: "Such A Tabla Player Has Never Existed, Nor Will There Ever Be One"

The death of Zakir Hussain left an irreplaceble void in the world of classical music. Celebrities across generations are mourning the maestro's death. Anup Jalota, who shared a close rapport with him, remembered the legend in an interview with ETimes. "Ustaad Zakir Hussain, hum unko pyaar se Zakir Bhai kehke bulaate the. Unka jaana ek bohot bada nuksaan hai, kyunki sach toh yeh hai ki aisa tabla baajna kabhi nahi hua aur na kabhi hoga (Ustaad Zakir Hussain, we used to affectionately call him Zakir Bhai. His passing is a huge loss because the truth is, such a tabla player has never existed, nor will there ever be one)," Anup Jalota told the publication.

Sharing fond memories from a concert he did with Zakir Hussain, Anup Jalota said, "I toured America and Canada with him, and we performed together. He would play the tabla with me, and I would sing. We did 10-12 programs in America and Canada. Every moment with him is a cherished memory. Every single moment is unforgettable. He was so humble. If you touch his feet, he will touch yours. He was that kind of person. It is a great loss for our Indian music, a huge loss."

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities remembered his unmatched contributions to the world of music.

Zakir Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.