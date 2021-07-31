Freddy: Kartik Aaryan 'Ventures Into Uncharted Territory' With Dark Romantic Thriller

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan just described his new film as "dark". Titled Freddy, Kartik Aaryan's new film is a romantic thriller, which will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Freddy will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films. In a statement, Kartik Aaryan said that he will be exploring "uncharted territory" with the film Freddy: "I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of 'Freddy' and bring alive this dark romantic thriller," news agency PTI quoted him as saying. The shooting schedule of Freddy begins on Sunday.

With Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will collaborate with Ekta Kapoor for the first time. Speaking to PTI, the producer said Freddy will be one more addition to Kartik's list of "unique" films: "I'm thrilled to have Kartik on board. His choices of subject have always been unique and this one is no different. Collaborating with Jay makes it even more special."

Meanwhile, director Shashanka Ghosh, who is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor again after Veere Di Wedding, said: "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation."

Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has an impressive line-up of films. The actor recently announced a new film with Hansal Mehta - Captain India. He will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ram Madhvani-directed film Dhamaka.

