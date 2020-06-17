Former Bigg Boss Contestant Arti Singh Troubles Brother Krushna Like This

Arti Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: artisingh5 )

Arti Singh, who was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13, has found a new way to trouble her brother, actor Krushna Abhishek. The actress frequently shares pictures featuring her brother on her Instagram but going by her latest story, it appears that Krushna doesn't like being a part of her stories that much. On Wednesday, Arti posted a story, in which Krishna can be heard saying, "Nahi pasand mujhe" after she starts recording a video of him to post it on social media. Arti then says, "Nahi daal rhi hu main" and asks him, "Kyun nahi daalu?" When he doesn't respond, she starts teasing him by repeating her question.

Here's the screenshot of Arti Singh's Instagram story:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Arti Singh.

Earlier in the day, Arti Singh posted two photographs of herself and Krushna with captions like, "Thank you for loving me the way you do. Krushna, I love you" and "My favourite visitor." In one of the pictures, the siblings can be seen hugging each other while in another, they can be seen making goofy faces.

Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Arti Singh.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Arti Singh.

Arti Singh was among the six finalists in the 13th season of the reality show, which concluded on February 15 with Sidharth Shukla as its winner. The other finalists were Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz. During Arti's stay in the Bigg Boss house, Krushna and his wife Kashmira Shah also visited her.

Arti Singh has featured in a number of TV shows such as Grihasti, Parichay, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka and Udaan.