For US President Donald Trump, A Musical Welcome From Rahman

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman shared his new track Ahimsa on his Twitter profile as a welcome greeting to US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday morning. The US President, who has been accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, attended the ''Namaste Trump'' event in Gujarat's Motera stadium on Monday. Donald Trump's two-day itinerary also includes New Delhi and Agra. "Here's a track from us to welcome President Donald Trump to the land of Gandhi," AR Rahman tweeted while sharing the track Ahimsa.

Here's a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India , the land of Gandhi. https://t.co/61rjyhxV16 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2020

AR Rahman joined U2 band members - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr - to collaborate on the multi-lingual track, which released in November 2019. AR Rahman even performed it on stage at U2's Mumbai concert in November, last year.

U2's first ever Mumbai concert in November 2019 marked the closing performance of their The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, which celebrated 32 years of their album The Joshua Tree, which released in 1987. The Irish band performed some of their popular tracks such as With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and from their 1987 album .

On the work front, AR Rahman has composed 15 original songs for his upcoming film 99 Songs. The film has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and it will release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has been co-produced by AR Rahman's production company YM Movies and Ideal Entertainment.