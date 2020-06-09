For This TV Star, 'Getting Back To Normalcy' Begins With Biryani. See Pic

Parth Samthaan shared this photo (courtesy the_parthsamthaan)

TV star Parth Samthaan, best known for starring in the renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a major foodie and his new Instagram post is proof of that. After over two months of complete lockdown, eateries were allowed to open on Monday as part of relaxations in lockdown restrictions. India is currently in "Unlock one" mode and no points for guessing what Parth Samthaan, having major biryani cravings, did. On Monday, he headed to a restaurant in Hyderabad and devoured a plate of biryani. Parth had to make us drool too and hence, he shared a photo of himself, admiring some sumptuous-looking biryani. "Getting back to normalcy," he captioned his post.

Take a look at Parth Samthaan's post here.

Earlier in May, as domestic flights were resumed, Parth Samthaan, who was locked down in Mumbai, flew to Hyderabad to celebrate Eid with his family. He shared travel updates from the Mumbai airport on his Instagram stories. Later, Parth was spotted enjoying biryani as part of an Eid special meal. Fan clubs made Parth Samthaan's Instagram stories go crazy viral. Take a look here:

Meanwhile, here are glimpses of Parth Samthaan's quarantine diaries from both Mumbai and Hyderabad:

Parth Samthaan is best known for starring in TV shows such as Gumrah: End Of Innocence, Savdhaan India, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He headlines the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu, originally played by Cezanne Khan. He's also featured in web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3.