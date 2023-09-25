For 'Stunning Bride' Parineeti Chopra, Congratulatory Wishes From Brothers Shivang-Sahaj Chopra

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday and her younger siblings Shivang and Sahaj could not be any happier. Moments after Parineeti Chopra dropped photos from her big, fat Udaipur wedding, her brothers Shivang and Sahaj reshared it on their social media alongside adorable messages. Sahaj reshared on his Instagram story and wrote, "to this endless lovestory." Shivang Chopra, in an extensive message wrote, "Some things just feel right. Some people just feel right. Some emotions are just beautiful. Some moments are just beautiful. For the Chopra's and the Chadha's….all of this WAS JUST BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88 Welcome to the craziness which is the Chopra family. @parineetichopra You've made a stunning bride next to this handsome young vibey dude. Love you both to pluto and back."

See what Parineeti Chopra's brothers posted for her:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, at the time of sharing their first post as “Mr and Mrs” on Instagram, said, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other...Our forever begins now…” Parineeti's superstar sister Priyanka Chopra was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “My blessings always.” Priyanka couldn't attend the wedding festivities due to work commitments. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of pink hearts under the post. Actress Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations.” Actor Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulations dear one.” Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations you two … here's to the best and the best lives together.”

This is what the newlyweds posted:

Manish Malhotra, the man behind Parineeti's bridal lehenga, showered “lots of love and blessings” on the couple. The designer has shared some pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. In the caption, the designer revealed how the actress wanted her lehenga to carry “tone-on-tone geometrical intricate artwork”. Along with the photos, Manish Malhotra wrote, “My dearest Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, many congratulations, lots of love and blessings…” He added, “Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home... our laughter and your love for tone on-tone geometrical intricate artwork to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you…All loving memories for life…You bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

Relying to the post, Parineeti Chopra's younger brother Shivang Chopra, who also wore an outfit by Manish Malhotra, said, “Thank you for making us look cool.”

See the post below:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May in Delhi's Kapurthala house.