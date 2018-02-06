For 'Padmaavat', Deepika Padukone Got This Gift. Guess Who Sent It

Actress Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" celebrity fan club has a new member - Rekha? Well, the Internet thinks so. On Monday, Deepika posted a photo of a gift with a note attached to it and didn't reveal who sent the present. Many users on social media guessed that it's a sari, which has been gifted by Rekha to Deepika. "Rekha ji" I guess..."love her" "love u," read one user's comment while the other comment read: "It's a sari and it's definitely given by Rekha ji." Rekha recently attended a special screening of Deepika's new film this week and it seems the actress was so impressed with her portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the film that she sent a gift and an appreciation note to Deepika.
Deepika shared the picture of her gift on social media and wrote: "#guesswho???"
Of Deepika's gift, a source told Indian Express: "Deepika was elated to receive a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekha ji. It was a heart touching letter from the veteran actress who expressed her awe and appreciation towards Deepika's performance in "Padmaavat".
Deepika also got flowers and a note from Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. "Excellent work. So very proud of you... Love Neetu and Rishi Kapoor," the handwritten note read. Deepika shared a picture of the bouquet and card on Instagram and captioned it: "It was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday. Thank You, for all the love and appreciation."
And this is what Deepika got from Amitabh Bachchan.
Comments"Mujhe mera award mil gaya," Ranveer wrote and shared the photo.
Mujhe mera award mil gaya @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/zlo9B6G2od— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 29, 2018
"Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits. Despite the opposition and threats, "Padmaavat" is 'rock-steady' at the box office and the film has already made over Rs. 200 crore. The film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati).