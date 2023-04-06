For Padma Shri Awardee MM Keeravaani, A Post From RRR Director SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli with MM Keeravaani. (courtesy: ssrajamouli)

Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani received Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award from President Draupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday evening. MM Keeravani's friend and RRR director SS Rajamouli cheered for the music composer. After the ceremony, SS Rajamouli posted a picture with MM Keeravaani and he wrote in his caption: "So proud of my Peddannam (big brother)." MM Keeravaani won the Best Original Song Oscar for SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards this year.

Here's a video of MM Keeravaani receiving his Padma Shri Award from the President.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli was also pictured with actress Raveena Tandon and her family at the ceremony last evening. Raveena Tandon, who also received her Padma Shri this year, shared pictures on her Instagram and she wrote: "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."

MM Keeravaani has had a glorious year so far. Before winning the Oscar, he won a Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu. Other than that, the track also won a Critics Choice Awards and a Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles.

Naatu Naatu defeated the likes of Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the Best Original Song Oscar.