MM Keeravaani's Definition Of RRR After Oscar Win: 'Return Home, Receive Love, Rejoice'

Chandrabose and MM Keeravaani at the Oscars. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

After his glorious Oscar win,Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani shared a series of tweets on Wednesday night. Adding India's National flag emoji, MM Keeravaani referring to his motherland wrote, "Dearest Jananee...Your support made us cross the Atlantic waters, keep the fire alive within - and create history." MM Keeravaani, who won the Best Original Song Oscar for SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu, added in his tweet: "RRR means the world to me. But for now it means Return home, receive your love and rejoice." In the context of the film, the title actually stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt' as the film is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

In a separate tweet, the Oscar winner wrote: "It has been an overwhelming experience with the Oscar followed by all of your wishes and appreciation. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Naatu Naatu defeated the likes of Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the Best Original Song Oscar.

Meanwhile, RRR has been winning back-to-back awards internationally. Besides the Oscars, the film won big at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. It also won 4 big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including one for the Oscar winning Naatu Naatu.