SS Rajamouli And Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani In A BlockbusteRRR Pic From The After Party

SS Rajamouli with MM Keeravaani. (courtesy: ssrajamouli)

RRR director SS Rajamouli posted a picture from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party that took place in Los Angeles earlier this week. RRR created history as the insanely viral track Naatu Naatu from the film became the first Indian song to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. In the picture posted by SS Rajamouli, he and Oscar winning composer MM Keeravaani can be seen smiling with all their hearts - it's easy to see why (the Oscar in MM Keeravaani's hand gave it away). SS Rajamouli simply added smiley face with heart emojis to the post. No caption needed.

SS Rajamouli's post got a whole lot of love from his Instafam. "Pride of our nation... Legends...thankyou sir for giving this type of cinematic experience," wrote an Instagram user. "The kings," read another comment. "Many congratulations Sir and the entire team, you have taken the standards of Indian Cinema to another level," read one of the many comments on the post.

See the post shared by SS Rajamouli here:

The tales of RRR and Naatu Naatu's global domination need no introduction. The song was performed live during the Oscar ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and dancer Lauren Gottlieb. Deepika Padukone introduced the performers ahead of the gig. The performance received a standing ovation from the audience.

RRR has been ruling the international award season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year, RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. It also won 4 big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including one for the Oscar winning Naatu Naatu.