Manish Malhotra On Jennifer Aniston Wearing A Lehenga Designed By Him: 'Overwhelming Experience'

Jennifer Aniston in Manish Malhotra's lehenga. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Jennifer Aniston literally broke the Internet when she showed up in a stunning lehenga. In the trailer of Murder Mystery 2 which also stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston wore an ivory lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection. Now, the ace designer himself has shared a post about the “overwhelming experience”. Sharing stills of Jennifer Aniston in the lehenga, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Making our craft of Mijwan chikankari global has been our journey and seeing it on Iconic Jennifer Aniston look stunning in our classic ivory Mijwan lehenga crafted by our artists of Mijwan and our Mumbai atelier has been an overwhelming experience .” His industry colleagues have flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. Actress Katrina Kaif dropped raising hands and red hearts. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Just too good.” Veteran actress Soni Razdan spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “So stunning.” Tanishaa Mukerji and Raashii Khanna reacted with red hearts.

Here is the post we are talking about:

Before this, Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran made heads turn when she picked a Manish Malhotra Mijwan Couture for a bridal photoshoot.

Manish Malhotra, last year, celebrated 10 years of Mijwan Couture. The collection is all about intricate chikankari embroidery. To mark the special occasion, the designer wrote a long note on Instagram along with a series of pictures and videos from the celebration. He said, “Celebrating the people, purpose and progress to our 10 years of Mijwan bond. The overwhelming response to our Mijwan Couture Show just pushes my belief that hard work always gets its reward. The Mijwan girls have worked for 2 years on the intricate chikankari with our design team. This Grand show wouldn't have been possible without the always passionate Shabana Azmi who leads Mijwan Welfare Society. Lots of love and respect Shabana Ji and Namrata Goyal.”

Manish Malhotra is currently busy with the much-talked-about wedding of the season - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the designer has worked on the wedding outfits. He was also spotted with Kiara as they arrived in Jaisalmer for the festivities.