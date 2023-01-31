Jennifer Aniston Just Wore A Lehenga In Murder Mystery 2 Trailer And The Internet Is Obsessed

Jennifer Aniston Just Wore A Lehenga In Murder Mystery 2 Trailer And The Internet Is Obsessed

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been frequent collaborators. So when the Just Go With It co-stars reunited for Murder Mystery 2, of course they were bound to create buzz. The trailer of Murder Mystery 2 released recently. However, if there is one thing that eclipsed almost everything else is Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga. In the trailer, Jennifer Aniston is seen dressed in an ivory lehenga, which is reportedly designed by Manish Malhotra. Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star in a desi ensemble. Without much ado, take a look at the tweets.

First, check out the trailer of Murder Mystery 2:

"Jennifer Aniston in lehenga oh my love," wrote a fan.

"Never ever I thought I would get to see Jennifer Aniston in desi attire," read another tweet.

"Wasn't ready for Jennifer Aniston in lehenga... Stunner." added another.

Jennifer Aniston became a star after starring in the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She also has a successful film career, having starred in romcoms such as We're The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter and the Horrible Bosses series among many others. She reunited with her onscreen sister Reese Witherspoon for both seasons of The Morning Show. Reese starred as Rachel's spoilt sister Jill Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

