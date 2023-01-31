Jennifer Aniston Just Wore A Lehenga In Murder Mystery 2 Trailer And The Internet Is Obsessed

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been frequent collaborators. So when the Just Go With It co-stars reunited for Murder Mystery 2, of course they were bound to create buzz. The trailer of Murder Mystery 2 released recently. However, if there is one thing that eclipsed almost everything else is Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga. In the trailer, Jennifer Aniston is seen dressed in an ivory lehenga, which is reportedly designed by Manish Malhotra. Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star in a desi ensemble. Without much ado, take a look at the tweets.

First, check out the trailer of Murder Mystery 2:

A Twitter user wrote that she also wishes the actress visits India sometime in the future.

Yaa exactly mei kbse chaahti thi jen ko Indian attire mei dekhna i wish ki kaash voh India visit krre

God please #JenniferAnistonhttps://t.co/cJFTWhr0Ip — fan (@shikhajain2001) January 31, 2023

"Jennifer Aniston in lehenga oh my love," wrote a fan.

jennifer aniston in lehenga oh my love pic.twitter.com/6PI7fYoRqk — suryaaa | taylor's version (@blankspacenaah) January 30, 2023

Inputs from another Twitter user.

#JenniferAniston is looking like real treat in lehnga — Arisha (@DumbKachwa) January 31, 2023

"Never ever I thought I would get to see Jennifer Aniston in desi attire," read another tweet.

Never ever i thought i would get to see #jenniferaniston in desi attire. Omg i liked the trailer i n seated for the movie #murdermystery2https://t.co/4t8Uy8R3nR — Fiction Freak - The Astronaut (@fictionfreak6) January 30, 2023

"Wasn't ready for Jennifer Aniston in lehenga... Stunner." added another.

Here's what another fan had to say:

#JenniferAniston in Indian Salwar Kameez. Aaaahhhhh. I think I have seen it all now. #MurderMystery2 — Karan (@_imkaran) January 30, 2023

Jennifer Aniston became a star after starring in the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She also has a successful film career, having starred in romcoms such as We're The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter and the Horrible Bosses series among many others. She reunited with her onscreen sister Reese Witherspoon for both seasons of The Morning Show. Reese starred as Rachel's spoilt sister Jill Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.