For Krishnam Raju, Tributes From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR And Other South Stars

Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, who was best known for his works in the Telugu industry, died at the age of 83 on Sunday. The late actor was the uncle of actor Prabhas. Soon after the news broke out, South stars paid tribute to the late actor. Mahesh Babu shared an emotional note on his Twitter handle that read, "Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time." Anushka Shetty shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, "Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu ... a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts".

Here have a look at the posts:

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hjUs7kyk4d — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 11, 2022

Megastar Chiranjeevi dropped a post in Telugu and captioned it as "Rest In Peace Rebel Star!"

Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 11, 2022

Jr NTR tweeted, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace...".

Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2022

Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "A Legend Has left us A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir will miss your Presence and Motivational words always @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju (sic)."

A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju#KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022

Gopichandh Malineni shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu, We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. Strength to #Prabhas Garu and Family"

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu,

We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. 🙏

Strength to #Prabhas Garu and Family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtXnU0lkEk — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 11, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of #KrishnamRaju garu. Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir.May your soul rest in peace. My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones...Om Shanti"

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of #KrishnamRaju garu.

Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir.May your soul rest in peace.

My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones…Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 11, 2022

Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru..He was such a genuine & warm person.. I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family. Om Shanthi."

Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru..He was such a genuine & warm person.. I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family.

Om Shanthi. — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 11, 2022

Nithiin wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear that Krishnam Raju Garu is no more. Sending my deepest condolences to his near and dear. May his soul rest in peace.."

Deeply saddened to hear that Krishnam Raju Garu is no more. Sending my deepest condolences to his near and dear. May his soul rest in peace.. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 11, 2022

Known as Rebel Star, Uppalapati Krishnam Raju has worked in over 183 films such as Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Sati Savitri, Rangoon Rowdy and many more. The late actor is survived by his wife and three daughters.