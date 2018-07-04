For Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor Deleted Instagram Posts Before Making Her Profile Public

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Janhvi changed her Instagram setting after Dhadak posters released Janhvi's sisters Khushi and Shanaya still have private Instagram accounts Janhvi's debut film Dhadak releases on July 20

Janhvi Kapoor, star of upcoming film Dhadak, told Harper Bazaar that before making her Instagram profile public, she had deleted most of her posts, reports India Today. Janhvi, the elder of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters, had a private Instgaram account before her debut film was formally announced in November 2017. On the day the first posters of Dhadak went online, Janhvi opened her Instagram page for everyone and she almost instantly acquired the blue verification tick. "As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning," she was quoted as saying. As of now, Janhvi's Instafam comprises 1.9 million followers and her oldest insta-entry is from April 2014.



A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 27, 2014 at 12:35am PDT

Janhvi's sister Khushi and some of her cousins such as Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor) still maintain private Instagram profiles. The other Kapoor children such as Sonam, Arjun, Harshvardhan, who are bona fide actors, are quite active on social media. Arjun's sister Anshula is an exception, who manages open Instagram and Twitter profiles, despite not being in films.



A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT



In fact, many celebrity kids such as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Kajol's daughter Nysa are active on Instagram but they prefer to keep their updates private. Suhana's friend Ananya Panday, like Janhvi, changed her Instagram settings recently after her debut film (Student Of The Year 2) was announced.



A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:24am PDT



Social media is undoubtedly an asset when it comes to dissemination of information especially regarding upcoming projects. Though several celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others maintain distance from social media most of the Bollywood has embraced it as a tool for their film promotions.



In Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite Ishaan Khatter. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film releases on July 20.