For Athiya Shetty, 'Nothing Is Impopsicle'

Athiya Shetty shared this picture.(Image courtesy: athiyashetty)

Our Wednesday just got happier. Courtesy Athiya Shetty's new post. The actress has mastered the art of lighting up our Instagram feeds by sharing tidbits from her life. The latest pic shows Athiya with a popsicle in her hand. We hope the icy treat helped her beat the summer heat. She opted for a chic casual look by wearing an oversized white T-shirt. Athiya ditched on makeup and put the hair in a top knot bun. "Nothing is impopsicle," she wrote in the caption. Fans and followers were delighted to see her all relaxed and happy. Leaving heart and clap emojis in the comments space, they wrote she is looking "cute" and "lovely." Many also quipped that Athiya is wearing rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul's tee.

The 28-year-old has a thing for candid pictures. Just a few days ago, she stunned everyone with a behind-the-scenes click from a makeup session. The monochromatic picture shows Athiya's MUA artist setting her tresses with a hairspray. Whether it was the gorgeous look of the diva or that adorable expression, we fell for the picture. "Teamwork makes the dream work," read the caption of the post. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty agreed and said, "True that".

During a recent interaction, Athiya revealed what she could have been, if not a Bollywood star. She spoke about her favourite movies, favourite style icons, while growing up. The actress also gave an insight into the best advice she received from her parents Suniel and Mana Shetty.

Athiya stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 film Hero. She was paired with Sooraj Pancholi in the film. Her last silver screen appearance in Motichoor Chaknachoor, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was widely praised.