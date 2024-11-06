<i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i> Fame Singer Sharda Sinha Dies At 72 From Cancer, Here Is All We Know About "The Kokila Of Bihar"

Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha died on Wednesday at the age of 72 due to complications from cancer. She was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and had been receiving treatment in the hospital's oncology department since October 25. Sharda Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow, in 2017. She was on a ventilator and succumbed to refractory shock caused by septicemia. Here is all we know about the veteran singer:

1. Sharda Sinha was one of the most prominent musicians from Bihar, known for her work in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Magahi music. She was fondly called the "Kokila of Bihar" (the cuckoo of Bihar) and "Begum Akhtar of Mithila".

2. Sharda Sinha was also known for her songs in the films — Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Gangs of Wasseypur.

3. Sharda Sinha was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, on Republic Day in 2018. Additionally, she was recognised with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her outstanding contributions to music.

4. Sharda Sinha lost her husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, on September 22 this year. He died after suffering a brain haemorrhage following a fall. The couple celebrated their 54th anniversary earlier this year.

5. Sharda Sinha is survived by her two children and their families: daughter Vandana Sinha Bharadwaj and son Anshuman Sinha.

Many prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to Sharda Sinha through social media posts. On X (formerly Twitter), Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt note in Hindi, which translates to – “I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, known for his role in Laapataa Ladies, shared his heartfelt sadness on X, saying, “Maa Sharda Sinha ji, the goddess of voice, the identity of our culture, without whose voice the Chhath festival and weddings feel incomplete, has today been called to her side by Chhathi Maiya. May Chhathi Maiya grant her eternal peace."

Sharda Sinha was born in October 1952 in Raghopur, Bihar.