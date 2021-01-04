First Look Of Richa Chadha's New Film - Madam Chief Minister

Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha shared the photo. (Image courtesy: therichachadha )

A few hours after teasing her fans about her "big announcement," Richa Chadha shared the first look poster of her new film Madam Chief Minister. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Madam Chief Minister is a "gut shaking political drama" that also features Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. In the first look poster, Richa Chadha can be seen sporting a never seen before look - short hair, intense expression with bruises on her face and holding a broom in her hand. The tagline on the poster, which also shows Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, read: "Untouchable, Unstoppable." Madam Chief Minister, which revolves around the story of "an untouchable who hustles and makes it big in life," will hit theatres on January 22.

Sharing the first look poster, Richa Chadha wrote: "Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on January 22! Stay tuned!"

Madam Chief Minister is set in Uttar Pradesh. The film will also star Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles.

Madam Chief Minister will mark Richa Chadha's second film to release within a month. Her last film Shakeela opened in theatres on December 25.

Richa Chadha is known for her performances in Gangs Of Wasseypur (both parts), Fukrey, Masaan and Panga. She played the role of south actress Shakeela in her last film that did not fare well at the box office.