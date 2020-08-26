First Look Of John Abraham And Aditi Rao Hydari From A 'Cross-Border Love Story'

Aditi Rao Hydari with John Abraham. (courtesy: taran_adarsh )

Highlights The untitled film will be directed by Kaashvie Nair

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh star in the lead roles

John Abraham will also co-produce the film

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari booked a spot on Wednesday's list of trends. The reason? Both the actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Kaashvie Nair's untitled film and their looks from the movie were unveiled on social media. Bollywood trade analyst shared an update on Twitter and revealed that the duo will feature in "special roles" in the film, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. In the picture, John can be seen wearing a turban, while Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen dressed in a pastel kurta and sharara, with an olive green dupatta wrapped around her head. Aditi Rao Hydari shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "To new beginnings..."

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh, in his tweet wrote: "First look... John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in a cross border love story that spans generations. The duo enact special roles in the film (not titled yet)... Stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Kaashvie Nair." In a separate tweet, he added that the film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Check out the look here:

FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair. pic.twitter.com/OAKhUNGYU6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2020

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2020

The untitled film was announced in November, last year. In March, the film's lead actor Arjun Kapoor shared a BTS picture with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh and he wrote: "Sitting at home missing work and being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop and soak it all in, take a moment and breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again."

John Abraham was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti. His upcoming projects include Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga and Attack.

Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the film V, which will release on Amazon Prime Video. She will also feature in The Girl On The Train, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.