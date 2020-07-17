'Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Bhatt Or Ranbir Kapoor,' Said R Balki. So People Did

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at an event in Mumbai.

Filmmaker R Balki, on Friday evening, became the centre of attention after he contributed to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. Mr Balki, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that star kids do have an "an unfair advantage" as compared to outsiders. Citing the examples of Alia Bhatt (daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan) and Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, and grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor), Mr Balki said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor, and we'll argue." The PadMan director added, "It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

Shekhar Kapur, who is known for directing iconic films like Mr India and Bandit Queen, among others, had a different school of thought than his fellow filmmaker and he expressed it in the nicest way possible. "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But I just saw Kai Po Che! again last night. Three new young actors at that time and stunning believable performances by each," he tweeted. The 2013 film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor starred Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (in his Bollywood debut).

Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each @filmfarehttps://t.co/cIvSVsfNJR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

"Ranbir < Rajkummar, Vikrant, Vicky, Alia < Bhumi, Radhika (both), Tripti, Swara, Richa and list can go on," added a Twitter user.

They both are fine actors. Loved some of their performance but by showing their talent as supremacy you can't demean others who have not got enough opportunities.



Ranbir < Rajkumar, Vikrant, Vicky

Alia < Bhumi, Radhika (both), tripti, swara, richa

And list can go on....#RBalkipic.twitter.com/iiYoU98tyw — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) July 17, 2020

Here's what another Twitter user wrote:

Agree with @avinashtiw85!

There's no doubt that Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best Bollywood have ever produce!



But there are many great raw talents who has the potential to beat them in every aspect!#RBalki sir you should go & watch Laila Majnu!

Then we talk again! https://t.co/Et6ufcH2wn — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) July 17, 2020

The nepotism debate first began a few years ago when actress Kangana Ranaut called out Karan Johar as the "flagbearer of nepotism" in Bollywood on his show Koffee With Karan. Recently, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, triggered social media, which erupted in anger over the existence of nepotism and favouritism that Bollywood has frequently been accused of. Since then, several actors including Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen, Abhay Deol have spoken about the existing favouritism in the industry.