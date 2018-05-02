Finally, The First Official Glimpses Of Kangana Ranaut's New Manali Home

Highlights
- She gave Architectural Digest a tour of her new Manali mansion
- The interiors that took nine months to install
- "It's the ultimate party house," she said
"The house is huge, as you would expect it to be. But it's got that white-picket-fence charm," Architectural Digest describes her home. It was handed over to Kangana (with the interiors done) in November 2017. "I gave Shabnam (interior designer) carte blanche, except for the timber ceiling in the living room, which I took a picture of in New York, and sent to her. I trusted her with everything. Later in life, I imagine I'll have a clearer idea of my taste in interiors, but for now, I just wanted it finished while I was filming," says Kangana of the interiors that took nine months to install.
We've curated some more picture of how Kangana Ranaut's Manali mansion looks like. (More details after you get a brief idea).
Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! pic.twitter.com/zk3QVE3YjN— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018
Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018
HQ | Inside scans of Kangana's spunky apartment, featured exclusively in the May/June 2017 issue of Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/LjvtHBdWbV— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) May 6, 2017
(Aren't the pictures breathtaking?).
According to Architectural Digest, Kangana's master bedroom has a classical armchair, a Jaipur Rugs carpet. The wall sconce is a customized piece acquired from Mumbai's Chor Bazaar. The bedspread is from Ralph Lauren Home.
The dining room has been designed like a foyer, the entrance passage has some of exquisite items placed at the right place and the guest bedroom has been designed by The Orange Lane.
"I thought this would be a retreat but it's the ultimate party house," she told Architectural Digest, adding that her assistant delivers wine. "My mum prefers what she calls the 'Dubai style', with chandeliers and lots of glitz. She really wanted me to do at least one 'Dubai' room!" she said.
On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018
Kangana Ranaut is currently filming Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and she has also signed up for Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya. She is all set to make her Cannes debut this year.