Final Trailer: Eternals Explain Why They Didn't Help The Avengers Fight Thanos

The final trailer of Marvel film Eternals dropped on the Internet on Thursday and with it, the team of superpowered immortals finally revealed why they didn't do anything to help Avengers fight Thanos, who himself was a lapsed Eternal, despite living on Earth for seven thousand years. "We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved" - an Eternal superhero tells Kit Harington's character when he asks: "Why didn't you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war or all the other terrible things through history?" after learning about their existence and their history. The Eternals also reveal in the final trailer of the film, which picks up from where Avengers: Endgame signed off, that everything that happened in Endgame - Thanos snapping away half of all life in the universe and the "sudden return of the population" after Thanos was defeated - led to the "emergence" and rise of Deviants, Eternals' evil counterparts.

Eternal Ajak (Salma Hayek) can be heard telling Ikaris (Richard Madden): "Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe. But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger. The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin" adding that they have "seven days" to save the world from the "emergence" that will wipe out life on it.

To stop the "emergence," the Eternals need to assemble but it is not going to be easy for them as many have picked their own path in the last and haven't seen each other in centuries. The trailer also shows a glimpse of a Deviant.

The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

Watch the trailer of Eternals here:

After the previous trailer of Eternals released in May and it didn't show the superpowered beings referring to Thanos or any incident of Avengers: Endgame, a mem-fest began on social media where users asked the one and the only question to the Eternals - So, where were you during the Thanos finger snap? Read it here.

Watch the old trailer of Eternals here:

Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao and will release on November 5 this year.