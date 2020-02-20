Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Chooses Career As Porn Star

Steven Spielberg with daughter Mikaela. (Image courtesy: tinas1469)

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela, 23, revealed in an exclusive interview to The Sun that she has begun self-producing solo adult film videos. Mikaela, adopted by Steven (73) and his actress wife Kate Capshaw (66) in 1996, also stated that her parents have been supportive of her new line of work, reported The Sun. Talking to publication, the filmmaker's daughter said: "I've always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that."

She added that she hopes her new career will help her financially: "My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I'm not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there's nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself."

Speaking about how she revealed her new profession to her parents, Mikaela said that she shared the news with them via FaceTime. "My safety has always been a number one priority for them," she added, revealing that they were were "intrigued" but "not upset" over her career choice.

Mikaela had previously posted videos to PornHub under the stage name "Sugar Star" but took them down temporarily as she is waiting for her sex worker license to get approved by Tennessee's Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board.

The self-proclaimed "sexual creature" also revealed in the interview that she started producing solo porn because she got "tired" of not being able to "capitalize" her body. "I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul," she said and added: "I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

Mikaela first announced her solo porn career on social media, calling her new career "safe, sane, consensual." However, she said that won't have sex on camera with anyone else, out of respect for her 47-year-old fiancé Chuck Pankow. "And the reason I don't want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other," she told The Sun.

Mikaela is one of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw's seven children - Jessica Capshaw, Max Samuel Spielberg, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, Sawyer Avery Spielberg and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

The filmmaker has delivered several hitsJaws (1975), Empire Of The Sun (1987), Schindler's List (1993), Amistad (1997), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), Lincoln (2012), Bridge Of Spies (2015) and The Post (2017).