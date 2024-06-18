'You've Taken Hard Fall': Steven Spielberg Throws Apple Watch After It Shows False Alarm

The incident took place at the Tribeca Festival.

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg recently threw away his Apple watch after it showed a false alarm during the Tribeca Festival, as per a report in Variety.

The incident happened when the director was giving a talk at the festival which was celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut feature, 'The Sugarland Express.' Mr Spielberg was interrupted by his Apple device with a message that said, "It looks like you've taken a hard fall." Surprised by the same, he said that he would not press the SOS button and threw it on the ground.

"I'll pick it up later," Mr Spielberg said and picked it up a few minutes later when it displayed some sort of distress signal.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch has proven to be a life saviour on many occasions. Many reports have shown how it saved lives by detecting abnormalities in users' health using sensors that measure heart rate, ECG, and more.

In one such recent incident, Apple Watch saved a cyclist's life in New York after he suffered a horrific bike accident. The incident happened last month when Eric Zollinger, a real estate broker, was riding a Citi Bike home from his office during a torrential downpour.

However, the commute took a serious turn when he encountered a hidden pothole submerged beneath floodwater. His bike hit the pothole, causing him to be thrown off his bike onto the pavement. Despite sustaining injuries to his nose, face, and knee, Mr Zollinger continued home but later collapsed, and passed out in his bathroom where he hit his body against the tub.

Fortunately, his Apple Watch detected the fall, automatically dialled 911 and alerted the emergency contacts of his location. Notably, the smartwatch has a built-in fall detection function, which connects the user to emergency services if it ''detects a hard fall.'' He then visited a local hospital to get an evaluation. Fortunately, scans showed that he had not sustained any broken bones and was later released.