Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Dies At 82; Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi Post Tributes

Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi died at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. He was 82. Johnny Bakshi was admitted to Juhu's Arogya Nidhi Hospital on Friday morning for breathlessness. He was tested for COVID-19 but was found negative, the PTI report added. Johny Bakshi's daughter Priya said in a statement that he was put on life support on Friday: "He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest," reported PTI. Johny Bakshi's last rights were held at a Mumbai crematorium on Saturday in presence of family members.

Johnny Bakshi primarily produced films and was best known for his role as a producer for films such as Raavan (1984), Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993), and Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, (1974). His resume as a director included films such as Daku Aur Police (1992) and 1994 movie Khudai, which was headlined by Rajesh Khanna.

Actors such as Shabana Azmi and Anupam Kher, who had worked with Johnny Bakshi, posted tributes on Twitter. "Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmmaker Johny Bakshi this morning... Did a film with him Vishwasghaat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema. Condolences to the family and friends," tweeted Shabana Azmi. Remembering Johnny Bakshi, Mr Kher wrote: "He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator."

Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmaker Johny Bakshi this morning.. Did a film with him Vishwasghat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema.Condolences to the family and friends. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. अलविदामेरे दोस्त ।ओमशांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/xmlcldfk9k — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2020

As per PTI, Johnny Bakshi is survived by sons Bradman, Kennedy and daughter Priya.

(With PTI inputs)