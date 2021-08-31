Filmmaker Ahmed Khan Gifts Wife Shaira A Limited Edition Batmobile. See Viral Pics

Shaira Ahmed Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shairaahmedkhan )

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan gifted his wife Shaira a limited edition Batmobile on her birthday a couple of days ago and sent the Internet into a tizzy. The car is based on the design of the Batmobile driven by actor Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. The classic 1989 Batmobile, designed by Batman director Tim Burton, is considered the most popular and the best representation of the Batmobile. Last week, Shaira shared a couple of pictures of herself posing with the Batmobile and thanked husband Ahmed Khan for making her dream come true. She wrote: "Thank you love Ahmed Khan for this dream come true ... #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile #keepingupwiththekhans."

Reacting to Shaira Ahmed Khan's post, her friends and celebs such as Ravena Tandon, Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza and Sanjana Sanghi dropped comments like "insane" and "woah, stunning."

The pictures of Shaira with the iconic Batmobile have now gone viral on social media. Take a look at them here:

In a separate post, Shaira Ahmed Khan also shared a video of the Batmobile, which the couple bought from Ohio, and wrote: "The Reveal #keatonbatmobile1989. Thanku #gotham motors Ohio." Check it out here:

On wife Shaira's birthday, Ahmed Khan shared a beautiful picture of her on his Instagram profile and called her his "stunner, breathtaking and drop-dead gorgeous wifey." He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my stunner, breathtaking and drop-dead gorgeous wifey ...always want u to flow like blood in my veins." The couple are parents to two boys.

In terms of work, Ahmed Khan is known for directing Lakeer, Fool & Final, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. He has collaborated with Tiger Shroff once again for Heropanti 2 as a director.

Ahmed Khan has also been producing Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's Om - The Battle Within.