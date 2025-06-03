Pak Politician Backs Pahalgam Mastermind, Shares Stage With LeT Chief's Son

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Pakistani politician, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, attended a rally with leaders of the UN-proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, raising concerns about Islamabad's stance on terrorism.

In what could be seen as yet another evidence of Islamabad fostering terrorism on its land, a prominent Pakistani politician was seen sharing the stage with the leadership of UN-proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The incident happened in Pakistan's Punjab province, where the state's assembly speaker, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, was spotted attending a rally with LeT deputy chief Saifullah Ahmad and Talha Saeed, son of LeT chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Saifullah Khalid, also known as "Kasuri," is one of the masterminds of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and a US-designated terrorist. Meanwhile, Talha Saeed is the de facto head of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

When asked about his presence at the rally, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly told reporters that LeT deputy chief Kasuri "should not be seen as an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case without an investigation."

📍 #Exclusive 🇵🇰👹



Pakistan Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan defends Pahalgam mastermind Saifullah Kasuri and accuses India of being responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack



Note : On May -28, Pak politician Malik Ahmed Khan shared the stage with Talha Saeed,… pic.twitter.com/A87K6S1rlD — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) June 1, 2025

"It was a political rally, and politicians from all walks of life were present there. Because I have a personal connection with the place (Kasur--the town where the May 28 rally took place), organisers also called me and I went," he said.

Khan, a high-profile political figure in Pakistan, came under scrutiny after several video clips from the rally held on Wednesday (May 28) emerged on social media. In one of the footage, Talha Saeed was seen welcoming Malik Ahmad Khan on stage with other politicians.

Another clip showed Kasuri calling India an enemy state ("dushman") and claimed he was "wrongfully" accused as the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack. He boasted of becoming more famous after India's charges.

The event triggered security concerns among diplomatic circles, especially in India, where authorities are closely watching the development. LeT is a banned terror organisation, but the group and its affiliates continue to operate openly in Pakistan, often holding public gatherings under the guise of charity or nationalist causes. The presence of high-profile politicians at such gatherings continues to raise questions about Pakistan's commitment to fighting terrorism.