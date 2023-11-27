Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee Win Big, Jubilee Sweeps Top Prizes. Complete List Of Winners

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: filmfare)

The Filmfare OTT Awards that celebrates and honours the art of storytelling in the Indian streaming space, was held on Sunday with much pomp and galore. This year, actors Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Karishma Tanna were among those who bagged top acting honours. It was a big night for actress Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for her Netflix debut Darlings and Manoj Bajpayee, who won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the legal drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Web series Kohrra, Scoop and films like Monica, O My Darling and Gulmohar also made it to the winners list this year, however it was Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee that emerged as one of the top seeds, winning over 5 awards in various departments including Cinematography, sound design, VFX etc.

Some other stars winning big after impressing the audience with their stellar performances were Suvinder Vicky, who was awarded Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama for his role in the Netflix series Kohrra and actress Rajshri Deshpande, who won Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama for portraying the role of Neelam Krishnamoorthy in Trial By Fire.

Vijay Varma, who gave a spine-chilling performance in the crime series Dahaad, was honoured with the Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama while his co-star Sonakshi Sinha won the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama. She shared the award with Karishma Tanna for Hansal Mehta's Scoop, which was based on the life of former crime reporter Jigna Vora.

In the comedy space, Abhishek Banerjee and Maanvi Gagroo sweeped the Best Actor, Series (Male) and (Female) awards respectively for their performances in The Great Weddings Of Munnes and TVF Tripling.

While Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper in a white tuxedo, Alia Bhatt's plus one at the award ceremony was her sister Shaheen Bhatt. See Alia Bhatt and Manoj Bajpayee posing with the lady in black below:

Meanwhile, here's the full list of winners at the fourth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards:

Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male):Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (TVF Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (TVF Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - TVF Pitchers S2

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings)

