Filmfare Awards 2024: Varun Dhawan Danced To This 90s Song With His 'Childhood Crush' Karisma Kapoor

A video featuring Varun and Karisma. (courtesy: varundvn)

Bawaal star Varun Dhawan had the time of his life dancing with his "childhood crush" Karisma Kapoor at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards. The award ceremony, which was held over the weekend in Gujarat, was attended by some of the biggest stars of the film fraternity including the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma and Varun Dhawan. On Monday, a day after the event, Varun Dhawan treated his fans to an inside video from Filmfare night featuring Zubeidaa actress Karisma. In the video posted, Varun Dhawan can be seen shaking a leg to the 90s song What Is Mobile Number with Karisma Kapoor, who looks stunning in a saree. The two can be seen acing the hook step of the song. Varun Dhawan captioned the post, "What is mobile number ? Got a chance to dance with my childhood crush @therealkarismakapoor. #filmfare 2024."

Karisma Kapoor went fully desi on the red carpet of the Filmfare Awards. Take a look at her OOTN below:

Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Brown. She has featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. 

