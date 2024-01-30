Filmfare Awards 2024: Varun Dhawan Danced To This 90s Song With His 'Childhood Crush' Karisma Kapoor

A video featuring Varun and Karisma. (courtesy: varundvn)

Bawaal star Varun Dhawan had the time of his life dancing with his "childhood crush" Karisma Kapoor at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards. The award ceremony, which was held over the weekend in Gujarat, was attended by some of the biggest stars of the film fraternity including the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma and Varun Dhawan. On Monday, a day after the event, Varun Dhawan treated his fans to an inside video from Filmfare night featuring Zubeidaa actress Karisma. In the video posted, Varun Dhawan can be seen shaking a leg to the 90s song What Is Mobile Number with Karisma Kapoor, who looks stunning in a saree. The two can be seen acing the hook step of the song. Varun Dhawan captioned the post, "What is mobile number ? Got a chance to dance with my childhood crush @therealkarismakapoor. #filmfare 2024."

Karisma Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment below the post. She wrote, "Such a special moment Varun." Her sister Kareena Kapoor followed suit by dropping a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section.

ICYDK, What Is Mobile Number is a song from the 1999 film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. The song is picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Kedar Khan and Pooja Bedi in pivotal roles.

Karisma Kapoor has worked in many films directed by Varun Dhawan's dad David Dhawan, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award this year at the Filmfare.

Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Brown. She has featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others.