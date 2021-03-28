Filmfare Awards 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Irrfan Khan's Son Babil 'For The First Time.' Here's What He Wrote

Irrfan Khan with son Babil.(Image courtesy: babil.i.k )

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana met late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan for the first time during the 66th Filmfare Award function that took place on Saturday evening. Ayushmann presented the award trophies won by Irrfan Khan to his son Babil who had arrived at the function to receive his father's awards. Irrfan Khan received two awards including one posthumous Best Actor Award for his work in the film Angrezi Medium and a lifetime achievement award. Celebrating Irrfan's "double win," and expressing his excitement after meeting Babil for the first time, Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated an Instagram post to Irrfan. In the caption of the post, he was all praises for the late actor as he wrote: "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this Filmfare Award to Babil Khan. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal. Kalaakaaro Ka Kabhi Ateet nahi hota, kabhi vartmaan nahi hota. Jab bhi koi kalaakar jaata hai uska is tarah se samman nahi hota, kyuki har koi fankaar Irrfan nahi hota."

Along with the long note, Ayushmann shared a picture of a graffiti painting of Irrfan Khan from one of the walls in Bandra. The post received a lot of love from the fan of both Ayushmann Khurrana as well as Irrfan Khan. Besides fans, most celebrities including Manvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post

Alternatively, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan also named Ayushmann Khurrana as one of his "favourite people in the world," in his latest Instagram post. Babil shared a picture of himself with actor Jaideep Ahlawat from the red carpet of the Filmfare Award function and wrote: "My favourite people in the world: Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhupendra Jadawat, Karnesh and Tripti Dimri, not in that order (outside family of course)."

Angrezi Medium was Irrfan Khan's last film. The Homi Adajania directorial was scheduled to release in theatres on March 13 last year but was not released due to the coronavirus outbreak and the following lockdown. It was later released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Irrfan khan died at the age of 53 on April 29 last year after a long battle with cancer.