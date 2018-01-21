Filmfare Awards 2018: Decoding Ranveer Singh's Style With 3 Pics

At the movies.... quite literally! As you tell, those are movie posters printed on the suit. You can spot Baazigar, Ajooba, Mard, Gambler, Ghayal, Amar Akbar Anthony among other cult films from the 80s n 90s. It's a suit that makes you stare, giggle and have plenty of 'ohhhh yeaaah that one!' moments! #RanveerSingh in a very special custom-made #KarrtikD suit #Louboutin for the #JioFilmfareAwards. #OnlyHeCan

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:49pm PST