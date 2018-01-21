Filmfare Awards 2018: Complete List Of Winners

Bollywood came together to celebrate the industry's talent at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, held on January 20, in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event, which witnessed some amazing performances by stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and others. Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sunny Leone walked the red carpet. Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for Hindi Medium while the movie received the Best Film award. Vidya Balan won her sixth Filmfare award for playing a radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu.
Highlights
- Vidya Balan received the Best Actress award
- Rajkummar Rao won the Critics' Choice Best Actor award for Trapped
- Bappi Lahiri receive the Lifetime Achievement Award
Here's the complete list of winners.
Best Film: Hindi Medium
Critics' Award for Best Film: Newton
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped
Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Debut Director: Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death in the Gunj
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri
Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan
Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for Newton
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for Khujli
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for Juice
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Anahut
Best Short Film (Fiction): Juice
Best Short Film (Non Fiction): Invisible Wings
Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dil Ullu Ka Pattha Hai (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj
Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped
Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy