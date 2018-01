Filmfare Awards 2018: Complete List Of Winners

Highlights Vidya Balan received the Best Actress award Rajkummar Rao won the Critics' Choice Best Actor award for Trapped Bappi Lahiri receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

Bollywood came together to celebrate the industry's talent at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, held on January 20, in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event, which witnessed some amazing performances by stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and others. Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sunny Leone walked the red carpet. Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) forwhile the movie received the Best Film award. Vidya Balan won her sixth Filmfare award for playing a radio jockey inBest Film:Critics' Award for Best Film:Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan forBest Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan forCritics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim forCritics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao forBest Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari forBest Debut Director: Konkona Sen Sharma forBest Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao forBest Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij forLifetime Achievement Award: Bappi LahiriBest Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya forBest Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani forBest Original Story: Amit Masurkar forBest Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff forBest Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah forPeople's Choice Award for Best Short Film:Best Short Film (Fiction):Best Short Film (Non Fiction):Best Music Album: Pritam forBest Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh forBest Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra forBest Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya forBest Background Score: Pritam forBest Sound Design: Anish John forBest Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani forBest Action: Tom Struthers forBest Cinematography: Sirsha Ray forBest Editing: Nitin Baid for Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi forBest Production Design: Parul Sondh for