Filmfare Awards 2018: Complete List Of Winners

January 21, 2018
Filmfare Awards 2018: Hindi Medium won the Best Film trophy (Courtesy: hindimediumfilm)

Bollywood came together to celebrate the industry's talent at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, held on January 20, in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event, which witnessed some amazing performances by stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and others. Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sunny Leone walked the red carpet. Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for Hindi Medium while the movie received the Best Film award. Vidya Balan won her sixth Filmfare award for playing a radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu.

Here's the complete list of winners.

Best Film: Hindi Medium

Critics' Award for Best Film: Newton

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped

Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Debut Director: Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death in the Gunj

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri

Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan

Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for Newton

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for Khujli

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for Juice

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Anahut

Best Short Film (Fiction): Juice

Best Short Film (Non Fiction): Invisible Wings

Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dil Ullu Ka Pattha Hai (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj

Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped

Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj

Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy
 

