Filmfare Awards 2018: Complete List Of Winners

Filmfare Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for Hindi Medium while the movie received the Best Film award. Vidya Balan received the Best Actress award. Rajkummar Rao won the Critics' Choice Best Actor award for Trapped. Bappi Lahiri received the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Here's the complete list of winners.



Best Film: Hindi Medium



Critics' Award for Best Film: Newton



Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium



Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar



Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped



Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi



Best Debut Director: Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death in the Gunj



Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi



Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar



Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri



Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan



Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan



Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for Newton



Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for Khujli



Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for Juice



People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Anahut



Best Short Film (Fiction): Juice



Best Short Film (Non Fiction): Invisible Wings



Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos



Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)



Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)



Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dil Ullu Ka Pattha Hai (Jagga Jasoos)



Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos



Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped



Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)



Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai



Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj



Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped



Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj



Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy





