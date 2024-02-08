Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Midweek Dip For Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film

A still from Fighter. (courtesy: YouTube)

Fighter, the aerial action thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand, has had a bumpy box office ride so far. After a relatively strong opening, the film has been recording single-digit earnings over the last few days. On day 14, as per Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie recorded its lowest week-2 earning of Rs 2.75 crore, further slowing down its path to the Rs 200-crore club. Currently, the total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 184.50 crore. The film, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter's box office performance has also been affected due to the film not being released in Gulf countries except the United Arab Emirates. The failure to receive approval from the GCC Censors [Gulf Cooperation Council Censors] came as a major setback for Fighter, as Gulf countries are a huge market for Bollywood releases.

Meanwhile, leading man Hrithik Roshan has shared a note of appreciation for the director and team of Fighter. Sharing a short video from the film on Instagram, the actor said, "The dichotomy of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania took me some time to wrap my head around. Call him Patty or Shammi, there was a constant tug of war within him. Shammi is deeply vulnerable, Patty is headstrong and laser-focused. Shammi is bogged down by guilt, Patty is chasing redemption. Shammi is obedient, Patty is a rule-breaker, risk risk-taker. Shammi is seeking his safe haven, Patty finds comfort in the confines of his Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. Shammi is the son, friend and lover, Patty is the #Fighter. Thank you @s1danand for giving this dream wings (literally), pushing us to dizzying heights and patiently attuning us to your vision. Thank you to an exceptionally talented cast @deepikapadukone @anilskapoor @iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi @iamsanjeeda, you all inspired me to give my best each and every day."

Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's third film with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War.