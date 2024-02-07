Fighter Box Office Collection Day 13: The Long Road To Rs 200 Crore For Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Sher Khul Gaye. (courtesy: YouTube)

Fighter's domestic box office collection continues to stay in single digits on weekdays. On day 13, the Siddharth Anand directorial made Rs 3.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the movie, which is full of aerial action sequences, stands at Rs 181.75 crore. Gradually inching towards Rs 200-crore mark, Fighter stood out as the first-ever on-screen collaboration between powerhouse talents Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film, inspired by India's airstrike in response to a terrorist attack, also featured notable performances from Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

Recently, the makers of Fighter received a legal notice from an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer regarding a kissing scene featuring actors in IAF uniforms. The notice was sent by a Wing Commander from Assam in his personal capacity, clarifying that it doesn't reflect the IAF's views. The officer found the scene disrespectful to the IAF and claimed that it misrepresented the IAF's dignity and undermined the sacrifices of its officers. Click here to read about it in detail.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and said, “Fighter is also a story of enduring camaraderie between Shamsher and his Air Force Academy batchmate Sartaj Gill (Karan Singh Grover). The relationship between the two fighter pilots and between Shamsher and Sartaj's wife Saanchi (Sanjeeda Sheikh) lays the foundation for the climax of the film. However, the bromance is a largely one-man affair.”

“Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's film and the screenplay never lets him out of sight. The muted romance that blossoms between the hero and Minal is set against the background of a tragedy. It provides Fighter a few of its more convincing moments because the exchanges between the two are allowed some breathing spaces,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Fighter released on January 25.