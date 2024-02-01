Fighter Actor Mahesh Shetty Name Checks Hrithik-Deepika In Gratitude Post: 'Thank You For Being So Awesome'

Mahesh Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: maheshshetty )

Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was last seen in Fighter, shared some inside pictures from the sets of the film. On Thursday, Mahesh Shetty shared pictures with Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Fighter director Siddharth Anand. Alongside the picture, Mahesh Shetty wrote an elaborate post. It read, "Photos from the #Fighter days ! What a journey this one has been... From exploring real fighter jets & living the Airforce life so closely till today, when the love is pouring in from all directions.. I cant stop being grateful. Thank you @s1danand and @mamtaanand10_10 for making me a part of this super special one. Thank you @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone & @anilskapoor for being so awesome. Thank you to the entire team - be it my camera team, co actors, hair & make, designers, production, spot dadas... each & every one of you who made this set such a memorable one for me... Should have had many more people in these pictures above but me being me (introvert & shy as always) always end up regretting later about not clicking enough pictures with everyone... But you all will hold a special place in my heart forever !!! #FighterForever @castingchhabra mere bhai. Love you & thank you so much for this one. @utsavnarula."

Read his post below:

Recently, during a conversation with the Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the bare-chested scenes in films. The superstar said, “Dance and going bare-chested - these are the two things that I push back on all the time. Sometimes, you know, dance is just illogical. You have got to work harder to see how to make this character dance. Not just Hrithik Roshan, but just the character, what would make him dance. There has got to be something that makes everyone dance.” Read all about it here.

Talking about Fighter, the Siddharth Anand directorial hit the theatres on January 25. Apart from Hrithik, the film featured Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. After six days in theatres, the movie's total collection stands at ₹ 134.25 crore, at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. Up next, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2, which will see him reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal.