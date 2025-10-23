<i>Fauzi</i>: Prabhas Unveils A Powerful First Look Of His Next Film On His 46th Birthday

Prabhas turns 46 today, October 23. On the special occasion, the actor unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Fauzi on Instagram. The poster depicts Prabhas in an intense avatar. The image shows a burning British flag in the background and Prabhas standing in front with a strong, determined look.

The poster sets the tone for a story deeply rooted in resistance and sacrifice. The war-torn backdrop, combined with Sanskrit inscriptions and the tagline “A Battalion Who Fights Alone”, suggests a narrative that revolves around a lone warrior's journey against colonial power.

The Sanskrit verse in the caption translates to, “He is the Arjuna who conquers the impossible, the Karna who fights for the right side, and the Ekalavya who needs no teacher — a warrior born by destiny itself.”

Fauzi is said to be a patriotic war drama set in the pre-Independence era. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film features Prabhas as a soldier who leads a lone battalion in a fight for freedom and honour. The movie explores themes of bravery, sacrifice and destiny.

Imanvi Esmail will play the female lead in Fauzi. Veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada will also be seen in key roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab. The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Written and directed by Maruthi, the movie is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

The actor also has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 lined up. The film's supporting cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Prabhas will also appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.