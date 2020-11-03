Fatima Sana Shaikh Was Asked When She Is Getting Married. Her Reply

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh )

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy her reply to a question about her wedding plans. The actress, whose new film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will release this month, talked about her character in the film in an exclusive interview with Time Of India recently. She plays the role of a Maharashtrian girl who hails from a "lower middle-class family" in the wedding drama. During the interview, when Fatima was asked about her wedding plans, she said: "Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have no intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon."

Fatima Sana Shaikh's two new movies will release back-to-back this month. Ludo, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will premiere on Netflix on November 12 while Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will release on November 13. Ludo will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra, Fatima's Dangal co-star, while Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Watch the trailers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut as a lead actress in Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal. She has worked as a child artiste in Kamal Haasan and Tabu's film Chachi 420. Fatima has also featured in films like Bittoo Boss and Akaash Vani.

Apart from films, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also worked in a couple of TV shows, including Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

She was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Thugs Of Hindostan marked her second film with Aamir Khan.