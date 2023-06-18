Father's Day 2023: To Saif Ali Khan, 'The Coolest,' A Heartfelt Note From Wife Kareena Kapoor

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have never shied away from sharing glimpses of their life with fans. From their early courting days to now as parents of two boys, Kareena and Saif have always kept it real with fans. Now, on the occasion of Father's Day, Kareena Kapoor has shared a very special post dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor share two sons together - Taimur and Jehangir [Jeh]. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor shared an image of Saif and herself wearing funky party glasses. In the caption, Kareena said, “To the coolest of them all. Happy Father's Day gorgeous man #Hottest DAD…#Everyoneagrees.”

In response, Saba Pataudi – Saif Ali Khan's sister– said, “Happy Father's Day.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a special post on Instagram on the occasion. The post is dedicated to their father, actor Randhir Kapoor. Sharing a lovely image of Karisma and Randhir dressed in Indian ensembles, she wrote, “To the man who taught me kindness, love and everything in between ( including the difference between good food and great food)Happy Father's Day.”

In response, Neelam Kothari Soni dropped a heart emoji.

Kareena and Karisma's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor – who is the sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor – also shared a bunch of Father's Day Instagram Stories. They are dedicated to her husband Bharat, brother Ranbir, and late father Rishi Kapoor.

In one post, she shared an image of Rishi Kapoor and said, “We miss you every day.”

Here is a throwback image of Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in The Crew. The film, set against the backdrop of the aviation industry, features her alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's untitled project. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will be seen in Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown.