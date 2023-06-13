Kareena Kapoor Can't Stop Gushing Over Husband Saif Ali Khan: 'Good Looks, Good Looks And Good Looks'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is oh so smitten by her husband Saif Ali Khan and her latest Instagram post stands as proof. The actress on Tuesday treated her fans to a picture of her husband Saif Alia Khan in a pink t-shirt and inside a vanity van. Sharing the image, Kareena Kapoor simply wrote, "Good looks, good looks and good looks." For the unversed, "Good looks, good looks and good looks," is an iconic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The post is too adorable to miss, take a look.

Kareena Kapoor never shies away from expressed her thoughts and is often seen sharing posts in praises of her husband Saif Ali Khan. A few months back Kareena went on a holiday to Africa with her husband and kids Jeh and Taimur. While in Africa, the actress treated her Insta family to a picture of Saif Ali Khan enjoying the view. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as, "It's too hot in the Mara," and we couldn't agree more. In the image, Saif can be seen in a blue t-shirt, jeans and a white printed jacket, smiling as he admires the view (or maybe simply posing for the camera) in Maasai Mara.

Take a look below:

In April, the couple attended the the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAC) launch event and undoubtedly they looked glamourous in their respective outfits. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "NMACC night." Take a look at the couple's attire for the night:

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush in the lineup.