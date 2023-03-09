Satish Kaushik Spent Holi With Farhan Akhtar And Ali Fazal: 'Just 2 Days Ago...'

Ali Fazal shared this picture. (courtesy: alifazal9)

Just over a day before his death, late actor-director Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and his family in Mumbai. The party was held at Janki Kutir, Javed Akhtar's home on Tuesday, and saw Satish Kaushik interacting with several guests including Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha among others. Needless to say, the veteran actor's sudden death in the morning of Thursday has come as a shock to those who interacted with him at the party. Javed Akhtar, on Twitter, has shared an image from the Holi party in which his arm is around the late filmmaker. In a note, he said: “Satish, a man full of warmth, love and humour, was like a brother to me since almost forty years. He was twelve years younger than me. Satish ji, it was not your turn.”

Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn . pic.twitter.com/s1dUUlBlQy — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 9, 2023

Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar also shared a note looking back at the Holi celebration. In a moving condolence message, Farhan said: “Rest in peace Satish uncle. I still can't believe that you're no longer with us. Just 2 days ago we were celebrating Holi at Janki Kutir and having a laugh. And that's how I will always remember you… As a man who filled the lives of all, he met with positivity and laughter. I always walked away from our conversations feeling good about life because that's what spending time with a good person does. It uplifts the soul. You had that effect on all who knew you and you will be terribly terribly missed. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Ali Fazal too expressed his grief in a social media post. Sharing an image taken at the same Holi party, the actor said: “Day before I met you, we played holi…we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon. This wasn't your time sir. I don't want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family.” The photo features Satish Kaushik, Ali Fazal and his wife, actress Richa Chadha grinning broadly.

The images shared by Ali Fazal and Javed Akhtar were also shared by Satish Kaushik on his Instagram page on Wednesday. The caption of his post says: “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi...Met the newlywed beautiful couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, and Mahima Chaudhry. Wishing happy Holi to everyone.”

As per a report by ANI, the mortal remains of Satish Kaushik will be brought to Mumbai today (Thursday) for final rites. He is survived by his wife and daughter.