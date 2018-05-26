Farhan Akhtar Is Winning The Internet By Shutting Down Trolls In Style

Highlights
- A Twitter user questioned Farhan about the hidden costs of movie tickets
- It's not an essential commodity, said Farhan
- Farhan was last seen in Lucknow Central
Here's the conversation:
Please don't buy the ticket or the popcorn. It's not an essential commodity and it will not raise the price of vegetables and food grain in days to come. High fuel prices will.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 23, 2018
@FarOutAkhtar mr Akhtar if we stop buying movie tickets than you all will be forced to sell vegetables. So don't teach us economics and concentrate on what to do.— R k s (@rvkvi) May 25, 2018
Copy that. Needed this pep talk. And there's nothing wrong in growing & selling vegetables. Farming is an honest and noble profession. Why are you looking down on it? https://t.co/6PJUFglgeK— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 26, 2018
Of course, the Internet is impressed:
Very happy to see celebrities (even though a limited few) standing up for what this country needs - A logical argument for a better India. Thank you!— Ravinder Singh (@_RavinderSingh_) May 26, 2018
I simply love your replies. Awesome man.— Abhishek Agarwal (@liveabhi) May 26, 2018
Fully agreed Sir ! Respect— Umang Dave (@Beginswith_U) May 26, 2018
Farhan Akhtar is counter trolling anyone who has a supposed ingenious idea on how to boycott his films to save the hidden costs. A Twitter user wrote: "Well, I turn off TV whenever any channels shows his movie, so can save electricity and can reduce a bit global warming." Farhan's reply: "Good boy. My personality was made for the big screen."
Well, I turn off TV whenever any channels shows his movie, so can save electricity & can reduce a BIT global warming https://t.co/8LEidQG1zX— #Rana_G (@breakmaar) May 26, 2018
Good boy. My personality was made for the big screen. https://t.co/SzeETcZNMt— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 26, 2018
Here's a Twitter user, who thought not watching a film in theatre is a good enough excuse to download it illegally:
Thank you Farhan for saying this. From now on I will download Bollywood movies from Torrent to watch & spend the money on vegetables. https://t.co/WZ3O0LmFzm— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) May 25, 2018
And Farhan said:
Do what you have to brother. Breaking the law is on your conscience, not mine. Although, I hope you know that piracy supports the drug trade and terrorism. Do research it .. sincerely.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 25, 2018
And some more tweets later, Farhan signed off:
Ok trolls .. I have a life beyond twitter so I must go. Enjoy your day.. aur mann laga ke trolling karna... #prideofjob .. Bye.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 26, 2018
Farhan Akhtar is an actor, director and producer. He has films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, the Don series and the Fukrey films to his credit. He was last seen on the big screen in Lucknow Central.