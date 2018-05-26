Farhan Akhtar Is Winning The Internet By Shutting Down Trolls In Style

Farhan Akhtar's tweet on fuel price hike snowballed into a controversy of sorts

Updated: May 26, 2018 09:53 IST
Farhan Akhtar knows how to deal with the trolls. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A Twitter user questioned Farhan about the hidden costs of movie tickets
  2. It's not an essential commodity, said Farhan
  3. Farhan was last seen in Lucknow Central
Actor Farhan Akhtar's tweet on fuel price hike has crossed the Internet and how. After Farhan shared the hidden costs of the fuel price (based on information he could find online, as he says) a Twitter user asked him if movie tickets and the snacks in theatres don't have hidden costs. To which the actor replied: "Please don't buy the ticket or the popcorn. It's not an essential commodity and it will not raise the price of vegetables and food grain in days to come. High fuel prices will." This tweet seemed to have upset a section of the Internet, which asked the Rock On!! actor to "concentrate on what he does" instead of "teaching economics." However, we think, Farhan won this round by saying: "There's nothing wrong in growing and selling vegetables. Farming is an honest and noble profession. Why are you looking down on it?"

Here's the conversation:
 
 
 

Of course, the Internet is impressed:
 
 
 

Farhan Akhtar is counter trolling anyone who has a supposed ingenious idea on how to boycott his films to save the hidden costs. A Twitter user wrote: "Well, I turn off TV whenever any channels shows his movie, so can save electricity and can reduce a bit global warming." Farhan's reply: "Good boy. My personality was made for the big screen."
 
 

Here's a Twitter user, who thought not watching a film in theatre is a good enough excuse to download it illegally:
 

And Farhan said:
 

And some more tweets later, Farhan signed off:

Comments


Farhan Akhtar is an actor, director and producer. He has films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, the Don series and the Fukrey films to his credit. He was last seen on the big screen in Lucknow Central.

