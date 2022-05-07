Farhan Akhtar Is 'Grateful' As He Joins Starcast Of Ms Marvel

Farhan Akhtar jonin cast of Ms. Marvel. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar is set to join the Marvel family with the upcoming web series, Ms Marvel.Confirming the news, the actor shared a clipping of a news report on his Instagram handle. Along with the post, he wrote, "Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it." Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. His wife Shibani Dandekar dropped two heart emoticons. Karan Johar wrote "Amazing," followed by heart emoticons. Arjun Rampal also wrote "Amazing" with a lovestruck emoticon.

Here have a look:

Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar also shared the same clipping and wrote, "THIS!!! Can't wait for this one!! First mainstream leading Indian actor to be part of the Marvel Universe! Beyond proud of you" In the post, she also thanked Purvi Lavingia Vats for making this happen and Amarjeet Chahal for being there always.

Here have a look:

Talking about the show, Ms Marvel centres around a teenager Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, who is a fan of the Avengers and struggles after she discovers her own superpowers. The web series also features famous Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Created by Bisha K. Ali, it is intended to be the seventh TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The makers unveiled the trailer in March, leaving MCU fans eager to watch the series.

Ms Marvel is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 8, 2022. The series will be part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Coming back to Farhan Akhtar, he will be returning to the directorial seat with Jee Le Zaara, starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.