Pakistani Actor Humaira Asghar's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Death: "Can Hardly Ever Go Out..."

Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali, who was found dead in her Karachi apartment earlier this week, is believed to have died around nine months ago.

What's Happening

Following the news of Humaira Asghar's death, her last Instagram post has resurfaced and is being widely shared across social media platforms.

Fans have been leaving tributes in the comment section of the post, expressing shock and sadness over her sudden death.

The post, shared on September 30, 2024, features Humaira in an orange salwar suit from a photoshoot. She captioned it, "Classic can hardly ever go out of style!!"

About Humaira Asghar's Death

According to a recent report by Arab News, Humaira's body was found in an "advanced stage of decomposition," as confirmed by Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, who conducted the post-mortem.

Investigators now believe she may have died nearly nine months ago.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told the publication, "As per Call Detail Record (CDR) the last call was made in October 2024." The report also mentioned that her neighbours had last seen her in September or October.

Officials revealed that her electricity was disconnected in October 2024 due to non-payment of bills and there was no alternative power source in the apartment.

Humaira's body was found after her landlord lodged a complaint over unpaid rent. When police entered the apartment, they discovered her body.

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Hailing from Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She was seen playing supporting roles in a series of television shows such as Just Married, Ehsaan Faramosh, Guru, and Chal Dil Mere. As for films, she was seen in Jalaibee (2015) and later in Love Vaccine (2021).

She gained further recognition in 2022 when she joined Tamasha Ghar, a reality show which aired on ARY Digital. She also received an award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star at the National Woman Leadership Awards in 2023.