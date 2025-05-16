Farah Khan's Thirsty Comment On Tom Cruise's Cannes Pics Prompts This Reaction From Fans: "Ma'am, Please Control"

Tom Cruise walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 ahead of the screening of his much-anticipated film Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning. Later, the actor shared some drool-worthy pictures of himself from the festival on his Instagram. In one click, Tom can be seen standing on a chair, seemingly doing a stunt by pushing the chair backwards.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who couldn't stop gushing over the picture, wrote in the comments section, "I want to be that chair Tommm."

Farah's comment prompted hilarious reactions from the Internet. A fan wrote, "Ma'am abhi 20 saal poore hue hai. Please control. Also fingers crossed for you to get into the house of Tom Cruise with Dilip for a luncheon!"

Sharing the pictures, Tom Cruise wrote, "To be here at Cannes Film Festival, having these moments with audiences, is truly special. I am grateful to have been able to entertain you for the last 30 years with this franchise." Take a look:

At Cannes, Tom Cruise's film has received a roaring 5-minute standing ovation following the premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on Wednesday.

The Hollywood superstar was seen expressing his gratitude to the festival audience. "I'm very grateful to be a part of this franchise," he said, recollecting his 30-year journey as the face of Mission: Impossible.

The actor also praised the director who has helmed four films in the franchise.

"Every step of the way, what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations," Tom Cruise said, calling the director "absolutely brilliant."

"To be here in Cannes and have these moments-as a kid, I couldn't have dreamed of something like this," he said.

"I'm very grateful to have been able to entertain you with this franchise for 30 years."

Tom Cruise also hinted at more collaborations to come.