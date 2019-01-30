Farah Khan's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Challenge Features Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Diva

Highlights
- Anil Kapoor started the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge
- Farah Khan was nominated by Shilpa Shetty
- Farah added the hashtag "#pieceofmyheart"
After Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmaker Farah Khan is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to accept the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge, as a part of which the actors are nominating their colleagues to share pictures of their loved ones. Farah Khan, who was nominated by Shilpa Shetty, shared a picture of her 10-year-old daughter Diva. The Main Hoon Na director shared a close-up shot of her daughter on her Instagram profile and accompanied the post along with a few lines from Lord Byron's poem She Walks in Beauty. Farah wrote: "She walks in beauty, like the night. Of cloudless climes and starry skies and all that's best of dark and bright. Meet in her aspect and her eyes." The 54-year-old filmmaker tagged Shilpa Shetty in the post and wrote: "Accepting your Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagachallenge." She added the hashtag "#pieceofmyheart."
Take a look at Farah Khan's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge here:
She walks in beauty, like the night Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that's best of dark and bright Meet in her aspect and her eyes; -lord Byron.. @theshilpashetty accepting ur #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga challenge.. #diva #pieceofmyheart @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor All the very Best
Anil Kapoor started this social media challenge as part of his upcoming film's promotional activity on Sunday. The 62-year-old actor shared a loved-up picture of himself along with his wife Sunita Kapoor and wrote: "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga jaise strong, loving, boss lady. My lifeline, my heart and my home." In his post, Anil Kapoor also nominated his co-star Rajkummar Rao, his nephew Arjun Kapoor, his Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh and actor Varun Dhawan and wrote: "Share your stories of the special women in your life. Looking forward to your stories."
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... @kapoor.sunita my lifeline, my heart, my home! Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga... Looking forward to your stories @rajkummar_rao @arjunkapoor @varundvn @riteishd
Film's lead actors Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also shared posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Sonam's post featured her sister Rhea Kapoor, while Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up post with his girlfriend Patralekhaa.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 27, 2019
Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life..#LetLoveBe..
Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial@juniorbachchan@ayushmannkpic.twitter.com/glj59PEbnY
As part of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge, Arjun shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with Sonam Kapoor. Arjun wrote an extensive note for his sister Sonam. "From the time I remember, you will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of you," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.
Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana also participated in the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and shared pictures of themselves with the special women in their lives.
Check out some of the posts here:
All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 27, 2019
For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She's smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti@RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22#LetLoveBepic.twitter.com/bPaih1eRfG
Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film will open in theaters on February 1.