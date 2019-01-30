Farah Khan's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Challenge Features Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Diva

Farah Khan shared a picture of her daughter Diva. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

After Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmaker Farah Khan is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to accept the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge, as a part of which the actors are nominating their colleagues to share pictures of their loved ones. Farah Khan, who was nominated by Shilpa Shetty, shared a picture of her 10-year-old daughter Diva. The Main Hoon Na director shared a close-up shot of her daughter on her Instagram profile and accompanied the post along with a few lines from Lord Byron's poem She Walks in Beauty. Farah wrote: "She walks in beauty, like the night. Of cloudless climes and starry skies and all that's best of dark and bright. Meet in her aspect and her eyes." The 54-year-old filmmaker tagged Shilpa Shetty in the post and wrote: "Accepting your Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagachallenge." She added the hashtag "#pieceofmyheart."

Take a look at Farah Khan's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge here:

Anil Kapoor started this social media challenge as part of his upcoming film's promotional activity on Sunday. The 62-year-old actor shared a loved-up picture of himself along with his wife Sunita Kapoor and wrote: "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga jaise strong, loving, boss lady. My lifeline, my heart and my home." In his post, Anil Kapoor also nominated his co-star Rajkummar Rao, his nephew Arjun Kapoor, his Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh and actor Varun Dhawan and wrote: "Share your stories of the special women in your life. Looking forward to your stories."

Film's lead actors Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also shared posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Sonam's post featured her sister Rhea Kapoor, while Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up post with his girlfriend Patralekhaa.

As part of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge, Arjun shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with Sonam Kapoor. Arjun wrote an extensive note for his sister Sonam. "From the time I remember, you will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of you," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana also participated in the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and shared pictures of themselves with the special women in their lives.

Check out some of the posts here:

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film will open in theaters on February 1.