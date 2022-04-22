Hey Neelam, We Miss You In Farah Khan's Selfie With The 'Fabulous Wives' Of Bollywood

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan gained nationwide attention following their Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. So popular was the first season that the show has been renewed for a second season as well. While we still await details about the new instalment, the fabulous wives – well, almost all of them – posed for a selfie with director siblings Farah Khan and Sajid Khan. In the image clicked by Farah Khan, Seema, Maheep and Bhavana are seen lounging with Sajid Khan. Sharing the photo, Maheep Kapoor said, “Never a dull moment,” and we do not doubt the claim for a second. Also, Neelam was missing from the selfie that has received a lot of love from fans.

Farah Khan shared the same selfie and revealed that they were at lunch in Seema Khan's house. She wrote, "The fabulous lunch of the Bollywood bunch! #monthlykittyparty Thank you Seema Khan for hosting and Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sajid Khan for the entertainment."

Replying to the post, Sanjay Kapoor asked, "Why wasn't I called Seema Khan," with an angry face emoji.

Previously, Maheep Kapoor shared another picture from the shoot of the Netflix show. This time too Neelam was absent from the photo which featured Maheep, Bhavana and Seema in traditional clothes. “The fabulous lives of Bollywood wives. Working Wednesday, missed you Neelam Kothari Soni.”

Neelam, Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Bhavana's daughter Ananya Panday replied with heart emojis.

See the photo here:

Maheep Kapoor often shares pictures of her family on Instagram. Her husband Sanjay Kapoor is an actor and comes from a family of actors and producers. Here's a picture of Maheep with Sanjay, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan.

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her debut in the Dharma Productions film, Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Here's a post regarding the film shared by Maheep Kapoor.

Tell us what you think of this mini-reunion of the cast of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.